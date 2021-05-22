SHARON DAWN BLACK, 54, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born June 16, 1966, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Shelby “Sheb” and Mildred Roberts Black. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph Carpenter and David Black. Sharon is survived by her daughter, Heather Black of Huntington, W.Va.; sisters, Betty Ashworth of Ona, W.Va., Mae Inscoe of Huntington, W.Va., Mary Jeffers of Milton, W.Va., Natellia Hinkle of Culloden, W.Va., and Kay Thompson of Milton, W.Va.; and her best friend, Dana Adkins. Graveside services honoring Sharon’s life will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Maupin Cemetery, Ona, W.Va., with Pastor Dustin Clark officiating. The funeral procession will leave Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705, on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

