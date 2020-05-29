SHARON HENSLEY, 83, of Huntington, a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at her residence. She was born July 28, 1936, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Marydith Curtis and Harry Brubaker. Sharon was a member of Westmoreland Women’s Club, Westmoreland United Methodist Church, Quilt Blockers of Westmoreland and KYOVA Quilt Guild of Ceredo. She also coached softball and was a member of multiple bowling teams. Sharon enjoyed many activities with family and friends including bowling, softball, volleyball, camping, quilting and playing cards. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Brubaker and Tod Brubaker; grandson, Sean Logsdon; and grandson, Brandon Tomblin. Survivors include her loving husband of nearly 65 years, Julian “J.D.” Hensley; children, Teresa (Kenny) Lee, Carolyn (Ford) Price, Brenda (Dana) Arrowood, Dwight (Lisa) Hensley and Michele Logsdon; grandchildren, Chris Quartanta, Stephanie (Rob) Fulford, Brandon (Carla) Hensley, Ashley (Cody) Barebo, Brittany Hensley, Sarah Collins, Shannon Logsdon, Andrea Hensley, Evan Hensley, Caitlin Logsdon, Jimmy Tomblin, Chrystal (Matt) Houghton, Kenny (Emma) Lee; great-grandchildren, Kyra Collins, Austin Collins, Alayna Collins, Brooklyn Fulford, Julian Logsdon, Noah Barebo, Tanisha Lee, Mike Tomblin and Jacob Tomblin; many nieces, nephews and several longtime friends. The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. Saturday at the Reger Funeral Home. A private funeral service will be held for the family starting at 1 p.m. The funeral service will be livestreamed via the Reger Funeral Home website, www.regerfh.com, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday; please click on the obituary link and then the webcast button on the tribute wall. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
