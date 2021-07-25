SHARON KAY BALL (Hodge), 70, of Kenova, was preceded in death by her father, Luther Hodge Jr. of Kenova. She is survived by her husband, Darrell Joe Ball of Kenova; her loving mother, Aveanell Ruth Hodge of Kenova; three sisters, Suzette Stevens and her husband Rusty of Kenova, Sandra Workman of Kenova, Sheila Copley and her husband James of Catlettsburg, Ky.; her three boys, Brian Ferguson of Huntington, Brad Ferguson and his wife Debbie of Kenova, Ben Ferguson and his wife Bobbie of Westmoreland; four grandchildren, Cassie Ferguson of Ashland, Ky., Hayley Clay of Huntington, Catlyn Ferguson of Westmoreland and Bradley Ferguson of Kenova; one great-granddaughter, Naomi Rose Ferguson of Westmoreland; adopted granddaughters, Elizabeth Tabor of Kentucky, Montana Tabor of Kentucky, Mackenzee and Micayla Walters of Florida; and many special nieces, grand- and great-grand-nieces and -nephews, all of whom will miss her dearly but rejoice in knowing she is reunited with her daddy and with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven! A Celebration of Life Service will be held at New Testament Freewill Baptist Church at 1156 East A Street, Ceredo, WV 25507, on Monday, July 26, from 4 till 6 p.m. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.

