SHARON KAY STEVENS, of Salt Rock, W.Va., born June 1, 1951, passed away after courageously battling a long illness, on May 7, 2022. She is preceded in death by her father, Quentin Martin, stepfather, Ike Coleman, one daughter, Lindsey Jo Hylton, and one stepbrother, Jeff Coleman. She graduated from Hamlin High School in 1969 and went on to graduate from West Virginia State. She was a prominent Realtor in Teays Valley. She especially enjoyed tennis, skiing, hiking, the outdoors and gardening. She had an artistic flare on everything she touched. She accepted Jesus Christ in her life as her Lord and Savior. She is survived by her mother, Fern L. Coleman of Salt Rock, W.Va.; two daughters, Corrie (Ray) Lovejoy of Charleston, W.Va., and Niki Stevens of South Charleston, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Savanna Lovejoy of Charleston, W.Va., Kyle Hylton of Clear Fork, W.Va., Cooper Lehotay of South Charleston, W.Va.; one sister, Dreama (Johnny) Bailey of Salt Rock, W.Va.; one half-brother, Ken (Susie) Farley of Yawkey, W.Va.; two stepbrothers, Ricky Coleman of Huntington, W.Va., Robbie Coleman of Huntington, W.Va.; one stepsister, Kim Gilkerson of Salt Rock, W.Va.; special friends: former spouse, Joe Stevens, Jennie Lee Lawson, Kathy Hastings; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral service will be at noon Friday, May 13, 2022, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Minister Cecil J. Mullins and Ken Farley officiating. There will be a private family inurnment at Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin, W.Va., at a later date. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.

