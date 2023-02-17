SHARON KAYE MITCHELL of Prichard, W.Va., passed away on February 12, 2023, at the age of 75. She was born September 6, 1947, in Cabell County, W.Va. Sharon was retired from the Huntington VA Medical Center as a Registered Nurse in the Emergency Room. She was a long-time member of Smith Memorial Methodist Church in Prichard, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles "Chalk" and Betty Gilkerson who she spent the last several years caring for prior to their deaths. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Roger Lee Mitchell. Also surviving are two daughters, Shannon (Greg) Washburn and Randi Beth (Billy) Chaffin, both of Prichard, W.Va., and one son, Toby (Becky) Mitchell of Prichard, W.Va.; eight grandchildren, Samantha (Dustin) Duvall and Sheridan Hayton, Jessica, Jacob and Jonah Mitchell, Alexandra Blake, Clay (Paige) Chaffin and R.J. Chaffin; five great-grandchildren, Paizley, Eastyn, Conor, and Kain Duvall and Lane Chaffin. Also surviving are her brothers, Randy (Jun) Gilkerson of Morehead, Ky., Doug (Renee) Gilkerson of Columbia, S.C., and one sister, Bonnie (Don) Madden of Flagler Beach, Fla.; and many special and loved nieces and nephews. Sharon was very family-oriented and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved to spend time outside, cooking a variety of astounding meals for friends and family and going dancing with Roger. She was a woman full of love and light. She taught us so much in her life that will never be forgotten. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Funeral will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Reger Funeral Chapel officiated by Pastor Barry Benson. Burial to follow in Davis Cemetery at Prichard, W.Va. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website.
