SHARON LEE REED FRANCE, 83, of Apple Grove, W.Va., rested this life Friday, December 17, 2021, in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born November 19, 1938, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late John and Beulah Underwood Reed. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Rodney Allen France, and a brother-in-law, Pete Cromwell. Sharon attended Marshall University, where she was a retired Executive Assistant with the Marshall Medical School, worked with the Human Gift Registry and was a member of Pea Ridge Baptist Church. She is survived by her sister, Karen Cromwell of Proctorville, Ohio; nephews, Greg Thomas (Kelly Rice) of Apple Grove, W.Va., and John Cromwell (Gina) of Indianapolis, Ohio; niece, Trina Reau of Huntington, W.Va.; great-niece and -nephew, Callie and Reed Cromwell; grandchildren, Garret, Jordan, Tate and Alex; and a host of friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, W.Va., near Barboursville, with Bishop E.S. Harper officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. The family will receive friends an hour prior to services on Thursday at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

