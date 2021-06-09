SHARON LEE TOLER HOLBROOK, 75, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. She was born in Logan, West Virginia, to the late Chester A. Toler and Janice L. Harvey Toler. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Gregory L. Toler. Sharon graduated from Oceana High School and attended Marshall University where she studied Business Education and Spanish. She is survived by her loving husband, Donald Winston Holbrook; three siblings, Chester A. Toler Jr., wife Jeanette of Douglasville, Georgia, and their children Pamela, Kimberly, David and families; Michael N. Toler, wife Lynn of Mullins, W.Va., and their daughter Jessica and family, and their sons, Jeremy and Jonah; Nancy Colleen Smith, husband Fred of Daniels, W.Va., and Winter Haven, Florida. Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Diana Toler, and her daughters Robin and Sarah; brothers-in-law, Thomas Holbrook, his daughter Beth Ann Holbrook, and Patrick Holbrook, his wife Cheryl, all residing in Charleston. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Woodmere Memorial Park’s Abbey of Remembrance in Huntington. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
