SHARON LEE WARD, 92 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, September 10, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Beard Mortuary with Rev. Noha Khoury-Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. She was born October 3, 1930, daughter of the late Maurice Henry and Sylvia Legge Luthy. She is also preceded in death by her best friend and husband of 66 years, William "Bill" Ward. Sharon was a kind and gentle soul and was loved dearly by her family and friends. She is survived by her children Rick (Mavis) Ward of Huntington, W.Va., Cinda (Kevin) Kahl of South Point, Ohio, and Brent (Patty) Ward of Waynesboro, Pa.; siblings Maurice "Sunny" Luthy and wife Donna of Huntington, Karen McIntyre of Scottown, Ohio, Sheila (Charles) Cooper of Huntington, and Tama (Clyde) Powers of Hopewell, Va.; 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 11 great- great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and her very special friends, Mary Lou Wilson, Janice Schoenlein and Patricia Mann. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cabell Midland band director to make his last mark on the football field
- Chuck Landon: Herd losing streak to ECU continues; WVU wins
- Ironton, Midland to meet at the Joan in battle of titans
- Jack & the Bean serves coffee with smiles on opening day
- Man dead after police standoff in Wayne County
- Knights rush past Fighting Tigers, 34-21
- Late burst vaults Herd to 31-13 win over ECU
- Dear Abby: Prior postpartum issues create unease for family
- Wayne County teacher, Cabell County staff member receive statewide education awards
- West Virginia's first medical adult day care center unveiled
Collections
- Photos: Cabell Midland tops Ironton, 34-21
- Photos: "Mom Tackle Night" for Huntington football team
- Photos: Fit Fest 2023
- Photos: Fairland vs. Trimble, football
- Photos: Ohio high school football, Dawson-Bryant vs. South Point
- Photos: Second annual SandFest
- Photos: Ronald McDonald House of Huntington hosts Community Block Party
- Photos: Marshall students rally in response to proposed WVU program cuts
- Photos: High School Volleyball
- Photos: Facing Hunger Foodbank celebrates 40 years of service