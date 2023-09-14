The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SHARON LEE WARD, 92 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, September 10, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Beard Mortuary with Rev. Noha Khoury-Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. She was born October 3, 1930, daughter of the late Maurice Henry and Sylvia Legge Luthy. She is also preceded in death by her best friend and husband of 66 years, William "Bill" Ward. Sharon was a kind and gentle soul and was loved dearly by her family and friends. She is survived by her children Rick (Mavis) Ward of Huntington, W.Va., Cinda (Kevin) Kahl of South Point, Ohio, and Brent (Patty) Ward of Waynesboro, Pa.; siblings Maurice "Sunny" Luthy and wife Donna of Huntington, Karen McIntyre of Scottown, Ohio, Sheila (Charles) Cooper of Huntington, and Tama (Clyde) Powers of Hopewell, Va.; 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 11 great- great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and her very special friends, Mary Lou Wilson, Janice Schoenlein and Patricia Mann. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

