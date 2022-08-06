Sharon Lyons Stephenson Nourse
SHARON LYONS STEPHENSON NOURSE, 67, of Huntington, W.Va., formerly of Winter Haven, Fla., passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the Heritage Center. She was born February 8, 1955, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Hurston and Catherine Lyons. One sister, Debbie Bundy, also preceded her in death. Sharon enjoyed working on her tan, and long walks, the beach, and deer sighting at her old home place at Beech Fork Campground. She loved her plants and flowers, and utilized her green thumb at Kroger, where she worked in the flower shop. Sharon was a doting grandmother and adored her big family, which include her children, Cheryl Stephenson and Jayson (Kelli) Stephenson; grandchildren Jesse Gail, Axton Stephenson, and Nixon Stephenson; six brothers and sisters, Larry Lyons, Cathy Moore (Timmy), Joe (Araina) Lyons, Kim (Bill) Rutherford, Phillip Lyons, and Lisa (Randy) Adkins; a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends too numerous to mention. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va., with Pastor Larry Skidmore officiating. Burial will follow in the Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday.

