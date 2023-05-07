Sharon M. Johnson
SYSTEM

SHARON M. JOHNSON, 65, wife of Lawrence W. Johnson, of Huntington, passed at home on Friday, May 5, 2023. Born October 17, 1957, she was the daughter of Donald and Clara Massie, which preceded her in death. She leaves behind her loving husband of 42 years; a daughter, Carmin A. Johnson of Huntington; a son, Jacob J. Johnson (Chasity) of Seattle, Washington; two grandchildren, Carrington and Cash Johnson; one sister, Donna Massie, of Wayne, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023, at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel, Ceredo, W.Va. Burial will follow in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo, W.Va. Friends may call from noon until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to her church, Christ Temple Church, 2400 Johnstown Road, Huntington, WV 25701. Condolences may be expressed at www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you