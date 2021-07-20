SHARON R. BLACK, 60, of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., surrounded by her family went to be with the Lord on July 16, 2021, after a short illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joann and Marshall Call; brothers: Mike, David, Scott and Londel; and sisters, Becky, Bambi, Debbie; and brother-in-law, Jared Taylor. Sharon is survived by her husband, Melvin; daughter, Kendra, and son-in-law, Aaron; sisters: Kimberly, Sherrie, Donetta, Teresa; and brother, Delbert. She was a member of the Lawrence County Saddle Club and enjoyed horseback riding, fishing and her dog, Chico. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Allen Funeral Home with the Rev. Junior Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Staten Chapel Cemetery. Visitation with family and friends will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Allen Funeral Home to help with the funeral expense.

