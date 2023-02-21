Sharon R. Ferguson
SYSTEM

SHARON ROSE FERGUSON, 72 of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday February 18, 2023, at her residence surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held at noon on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel led by Emmanuel Ferguson, George Nelson and Tommy Damron. Burial will follow in Hooker Knob Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va. She was born on March 1, 1950, in Mallory, W.Va., a daughter of the late Oley and Kathleen Browning. She was a homemaker who enjoyed caring for her family. She was a devout member of Turkey Creek United Baptist Church for five years. She loved to spend her time cooking, redecorating her home, sewing, and spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by four brothers, Sam Browning, Bob Browning, Fred Browning, and Ronald Browning. Survivors include her loving husband of 54 years, James H. Ferguson; four daughters, Patricia Ferguson of Wayne, W.Va., Rebecca Ferguson of Wilmington, N.C., Amy Jackson (Kevin) of Waleska, Ga., Beth Cameron of Parrish, Fla.; three sisters, Betty Cobley (Sam) of Haines City, Fla., Pamela Browning Mckee of Charlotte, N.C., Kelly Browning Waugh of Charlotte, N.C.; her brother, Richard Browning (Sara) of Oceana, W.Va.; six grandchildren whom she loved, cherished and spoiled, Maranda Bailey (Travis), Zachary Adkins (José), Sara Adkins, Alexander Jackson, Abbagail Jackson, Zion Cameron; and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Hospice of Wayne. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice of Wayne.

