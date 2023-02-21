Sharon R. Ferguson

SHARON ROSE FERGUSON, 72 of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday February 18, 2023, at her residence surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held at noon on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel led by Emmanuel Ferguson, George Nelson and Tommy Damron. Burial will follow in Hooker Knob Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va. She was born on March 1, 1950, in Mallory, W.Va., a daughter of the late Oley and Kathleen Browning. She was a homemaker who enjoyed caring for her family. She was a devout member of Turkey Creek United Baptist Church for five years. She loved to spend her time cooking, redecorating her home, sewing, and spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by four brothers, Sam Browning, Bob Browning, Fred Browning, and Ronald Browning. Survivors include her loving husband of 54 years, James H. Ferguson; four daughters, Patricia Ferguson of Wayne, W.Va., Rebecca Ferguson of Wilmington, N.C., Amy Jackson (Kevin) of Waleska, Ga., Beth Cameron of Parrish, Fla.; three sisters, Betty Cobley (Sam) of Haines City, Fla., Pamela Browning Mckee of Charlotte, N.C., Kelly Browning Waugh of Charlotte, N.C.; her brother, Richard Browning (Sara) of Oceana, W.Va.; six grandchildren whom she loved, cherished and spoiled, Maranda Bailey (Travis), Zachary Adkins (José), Sara Adkins, Alexander Jackson, Abbagail Jackson, Zion Cameron; and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Hospice of Wayne. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice of Wayne.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Zachary Allen Hardman
- Investigation opened regarding students dropped off at McDonald's Thursday
- Fairland High Dragons bring home 4th place in national cheerleading competition
- Marshall alumnus trains young athletes at Zoneout Sports
- Marshall stuns Georgia Southern with late rally, 84-83
- WV officials update response; utility switches drinking water source in response train derailment
- Ohio man charged with DUI has license suspended for life
- Police roundup: One dead in dump truck, train collision in Ashland
- Lawsuit filed by two candidates ruled ineligible for 2022 Cabell Commission race
- DHHR revises expected use of facility under construction in Cabell County
Collections
- Photos: West Virginia Class AAA, Region IV wrestling
- Photos: Marshall men's basketball team defeats Troy 88-78
- Photos: Area residents continue to deal with flooding
- Photos: Marshall vs. Georgia Southern, men's basketball
- Photos: Marshall Theatre presents, "Steel Magnolias"
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. South Webster, girls basketball
- Photos: West Virginia Veterans Home Valentine's Day event
- Photos: Huntington vs. Winfield, boys basketball
- Photos: St. Joe vs. Webster County, girls basketball
- Photos: Marshall football conducts weightlifting session