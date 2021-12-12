SHARON RAE DOERSAM, age 77, passed away December 3, 2021, at UNC Rex Medical Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. She was born September 20, 1944, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Lewis and Helena Everett. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Tom A. Doersam; son, Tom A. Doersam II of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Les Hendrickson of Faquay Varina, N.C.; sister, Shirley Turrill of Huntington, W.Va.; and two grandchildren, Stephen and Catherine Hendrickson.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you