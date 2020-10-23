SHARON RENEE LONG CARROLL, 44, of Huntington, wife of her beloved husband, Michael Carroll, answered the call to meet the Lord on October 17, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, after giving birth to her precious baby girl, due to many complications brought on by COVID-19. She was born August 1, 1976, a daughter of John W. Long III and Crystal R. Long. In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by grandparents, Libbie Cyrus of Huntington and Leon and Barbara Ramey of Milton; mother-in-law, Linda Carroll; sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer and J.T. Waggy; brother and sister-in-law, John “Jay” W. and Jennifer Long; uncle, William “Corky” Asbury; stepchildren, Lauren, Andrew and Alex Carroll; as well as many cousins and friends. By the Grace of God, her little daughter Anniston Grace also survives her, whom she loved for eight months, but never got to hold in her loving arms. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John W. and Greta R. Long; grandfather, Gallie R. Cyrus; and special aunt, Sharon R. Price. Renee attended Marshall University and graduated from Shawnee State University. She was an Occupational Therapist, having worked in many different local nursing homes, as she enjoyed helping others through her chosen profession. Funeral services will be conducted at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, 5385 West Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, at noon Saturday, October 24, 2020, with Dr. David Lemming and Pastor Chuck Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Guests are urged to wear a mask and follow COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines. Renee’s funeral services will be livestreamed on the Henson and Kitchen Mortuary Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/hensonandkitchen. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the below noted GoFundMe page to help with Renee’s new baby girl, Anniston. www.gofundme.com/f/expenses-for-the-family-of-renee-carroll. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, W.Va., near Barboursville, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Community rallies to help newborn, family in wake of COVID-19 death
- Letter to the editor: Candidates' hate speech is a danger to children
- Man gets prison time for child porn charges in Huntington
- A triangle of culture: Vision for 14th Street West unveiled in new master plan
- MICHAEL SCOTT ADKINS
- BILLY RAY CHATTERTON
- Cabell County woman among new COVID-19 deaths in W.Va.
- Lumber, building material crisis impacting new home construction
- One injured in Huntington stabbing
- Tri-State Trick-or-Treat times for 2020
Images
Collections
- Photos: Menards in Barboursville opens for business
- Photos: Fall foliage in Huntington
- Photos: TTA introduces four new buses
- Photos: Marshall vs. Louisiana Tech, football
- Photos: Early voting begins in Cabell County
- Photos: High School Football, Huntington vs. Winfield
- Photos: Ironton vs. New Lexington, football
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Oak HIll, football
- Photos: Fairland vs. Rock Hill, football
- Photos: Hurricane vs. Musselman, football