SHARON S. TALKINGTON, 80, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021, in The Village at Riverview in Barboursville. She was born July 28, 1940, in Hastings, W.Va., the daughter of the late Paul and Emma George Still. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Clem Talkington; a son, Edward David Talkington; and a grandson, Christopher Coleman. Surviving are five children, Janet (Eugene) Kennedy, Paul (Pengpeng) Talkington, Herb (Suzanne) Talkington, Summer (Brad) Sink and Gerrad (Heather) Talkington; twelve grandchildren; and a brother, James (Brenda) Still. The family would like to thank The Village at Riverview staff for all the love and care over the last three years. Friends will be received on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, from 12 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. at Palmer Funeral Home, Pine Grove, W.Va. Interment will be at the Knights of Pythias, Hastings. Online condolences may be expressed at www.palmerfuneral.comThe family would like to thank The Village at Riverview staff for all the love and care over the last three years.

