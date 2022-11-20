Shaun Kevin Johnson
SHAUN KEVIN JOHNSON, 62 of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with his Lord on Thursday, November 17, 2022 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born May 22, 1960 in Huntington, W.Va., the son of Robert E. and Marceline Minnix Johnson of Huntington, W.Va. He attended Alderson-Broaddus University, Marshall University and was the former owner of Johnson Transfer in Pensacola Fla. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Shelley Burke Johnson of Pensacola, Fla.; three children: Kyle (Lindsey) Johnson, Nicole (Nicholas) Noland and Connor Johnson all of Pensacola, Fla.; two brothers, Robert Stephen (Valeria) Johnson of Huntington, W.Va., and Lyndon (Angie) Johnson of Barboursville, W.Va.; three grandchildren: Layla Kensley Johnson, Jacob Benjamin Johnson and Shepard Shaun Noland; and several nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge RD. Huntington, W.Va., near Barboursville with Rev. Brady Lipscomb officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

