SHAUNIE LOU SULLIVAN, 71, of Ona, mother of Matthew Sullivan and Patrick Sullivan, died Nov. 9. She was a nurse at Huntington Health and Rehab. There will be a private visitation. Friends and family will meet at Dock’s Creek Cemetery at 12:15 p.m. Nov. 13 for a graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations to One By One or the Humane Society would be appreciated. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.

