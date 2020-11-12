SHAUNIE LOU SULLIVAN, age 71, of Ona, West Virginia, left this world on November 9, 2020. Shaunie loved her job as a nurse at Huntington Health and Rehab, where she had worked for 26 years. Shaunie was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. Her family and friends will miss her more than words can describe. In addition, Shaunie loved all the animals she has had a pleasure of caring for over the years and made her own children during that time. She was an amazing caregiver to anyone that had the pleasure of knowing her. She is preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Avis and Melvin Schaffer; father, Joseph Hughes; and brother, Samuel Hughes. She is survived by her sons, Matthew (Kellie Collins) Sullivan and Patrick (Tami) Sullivan; grandchildren, Kylie (Heather) Trimble, Allee (Hunter Allison) Sullivan, Brooke Sullivan, Joshua Sullivan and Hunter (Clara Bernthold) Robbins; great-grandson, Ethan Mitro; nephew, Chris (Kara Gettman) Hughes; and her large, loving group of co-workers. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Cabell Huntington Hospital for all the love and care they put into taking care of this incredible woman. Due to COVID-19, the family has decided to hold a private visitation. Friends and family will meet at Dock’s Creek Cemetery at 12:15 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, for a graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations to One By One or the Humane Society would be appreciated. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
