SHAWN CASTLE DOLAN, age 46, born December 1, 1974, the daughter of Okey Castle and Sarah Gliserman Castle, originally from Logan, W.Va., passed away October 23, 2021, in Huntington, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Dolan. She is survived by her father and his wife, Linda; by her mother and her partner, C.K. Dolan; her two sons, Trevor and Chase; and Shawn’s partner, Martin Brescoach; as well as other extended family and friends. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at St. Timothy’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 3434 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane.
