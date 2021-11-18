SHAWN DEWAYNE MARKHAM, 50, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to The Lord on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born on October 21, 1971, to parents Manuel Hayes and the late Penny Ann Markham. He is preceded in death, along with his mother, by maternal grandparents, Gloria and Howard Markham; niece, China Markham; great-niece, Charisma Esmonét Allen; and brother-in-law, Rufas Garrett Jr. He leaves behind to cherish his memory: wife, Samantha (Wright) Markham; aunt, Vaunda Sheffield; uncle, Frank Markham; and sisters, Amber and Hope Markham; godmother, Vickie Mounts; his children, Darius, Israel, Gabrielle and Aikesi Markham; and stepson, Rahim. Also surviving are nieces, Vaunda, Airiel, Asia and Penny Ann; and nephews, Markess and Tywann; and a host of other family members and friends. A Home Going Service will be conducted at noon Friday, November 19, 2021, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home with Bishop Samuel R. Moore officiating. Family will welcome friends at 11 a.m. A Poem of Love: A father, every daughter’s first love. You never said, “I’m leaving”; you never said “goodbye.” You were gone before we knew it, and only God knew why. A million times I needed you; a million times I cried. If my love could’ve saved you, you would never have died. Remembering you is quite easy; I do it every day. Missing you is the heartache that just never goes away. A true friend we can count on through the good and the bad. That handsome man, one of our greatest blessings is the man I call my Dad. — Kesi Mama XX. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
