SHAWN NEAL, 59, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away at his home, Friday, December 30, 2022 after an extended illness. Shawn was born October 4, 1963 in Huntington. He was the son of Patricia Lindsey Peery of Huntington and the late Alex Everett Neal. In addition, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Preston Peery; sister, Debra Neal Nugent; paternal grandparents, Alex and Glenna Neal; and maternal grandparents, Richard and Eula Lindsey. Grieving his passing is his wife, Christi Blair Neal, and his only child, a son, Boone, who were the loves of his life. Also surviving is his brother, Rick Neal, and his mother-in-law, Elaine Blair. Shawn graduated from Barboursville High School and served his country in the U.S. Army. Following his service in the Army, Shawn worked in construction and Phillip Johnson Plumbing. Shawn loved his family and his Lord and Savior. A sweet and humble man, Shawn will be dearly missed by his many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, January 12th, at 2 p.m. at Red Tail Barn at County Road 19/3, Barboursville.

