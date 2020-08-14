SHAWNEE JEAN NEAL, 66, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at home, following a heroic battle with cancer. She was a dental assistant who worked with Dr. Edward Burkhardt until his retirement and since then with Dr. James Aldridge. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee and Phyllis Jean Neal; her brother, Donald Neal; and her grandparents, Elbert and Hallie Terry Neal and Ralph and Louise Legg. Survivors include her brothers, Robert and Timothy Neal; sisters-in-law, Stephanie, Julie and Tammy Neal; uncles, Don and John Neal and Carl Legg; and a whole host of nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces and cousins; a special cousin, Tammy Smith, who was also her “partner in crime;” and special friends who were just like family, Patty Willems and Dr. James and Janel Aldridge. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call from noon until service time at the funeral home. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a face mask. The family would like to thank Hospice of Huntington for their thoughtful and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701, or the charity of one’s choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
