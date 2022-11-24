Sheila Diane Barnett Roy
SHEILA DIANE BARNETT ROY, 74 of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away, Sunday, November 20, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born April 26, 1948, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Laundle E. and Eugenia P. Morrison Barnett. She was a retired salesclerk from Macy's and Crazy Eights. She was a member of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church where she was the former choir director and Hand Bell Director. She was a 1966 graduate of Barboursville High School, a graduate of Marshall University with a degree in Music Education, she taught piano, member of the Huntington Women's Club, past Honor Queen at Jobs Daughters, a member of the Fostoria Glass Society of America, a member of the Glass Club of Huntington and was a huge Marshall fan. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Gary Roy of Barboursville, W.Va.; one son, Chris Roy of Barboursville, W.Va., and daughter Tonya Mendez (Joey) of St. Albans, W.Va.; one brother, Roderick Barnett of Winfield, W.Va.; one nephew, Andrew Barnett of Wichita, Kan.; two grandchildren, Josh Roy and Trinity Mendez. The family wishes to thank two special caregivers, LeAnn Marcum and Aireona Matthews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, Huntington, W.Va. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. service time on Saturday at the church. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, W.Va., is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

