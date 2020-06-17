Essential reporting in volatile times.

SHEILA ELAINE WILLIAMS, 74, of Huntington, widow of Jack Williams, died June 13 in Huntington. She was a homemaker. A private funeral service will be conducted for the family at 11 a.m. June 19. The funeral will be livestreamed via the Reger Funeral Home website, www.regerfh.com, starting at 11 a.m. Friday. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 18 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com

