SHEILA FAYE BALL, 77 of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She was born November 26, 1945, in Barboursville, W.Va., a daughter of the late William and Lillian Morrison. She was a lifelong member of Susannah Missionary Baptist Church. She was an avid piano player and loved to travel. She visited the Holy Land several times and, Europe, Asia and Africa. She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Ball; one daughter, Andrea L. Rose (Brian); one grandchild, Kelsey Rose; great-grandchild Jenna Mae Rose; special friend Ann Wetherholt; special caregiver Rita Morgan; special fur baby Dolly; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2023, at Forest Memorial Park, Milton in the mausoleum. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
