SHEILA SHANNON, 70, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Monday, December 6, 2021, in the Concord Health & Rehabilitation Center in Wheelersburg, Ohio. She was born February 27, 1951, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Edgar Scott and Opal Florence Atkinson Boyer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Eddie and David Boyer, and one sister, Sandy Peppers. Survivors include her beloved husband, James R. Shannon; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Jim Shannon and Chris Shannon (Kathy); two sisters, Patty Stilwell and Sue McCoy; and two grandchildren, Colin and Brendan Shannon. Graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, December 10, 2021, at Maple Hill Cemetery, 471 Dock’s Creek Cemetery Road, Kenova, with Pastor Matthew Christian officiating. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. There will be no visitation and no procession to the cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

