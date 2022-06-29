Sheila Yvonne Wells

SHEILA YVONNE WELLS, 54 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born August 31, 1967, daughter of the late Frank and Patty Marie Salyers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Zachary Wells; one brother, Frank Salyers; and one sister, Tammy Anderson. Sheila is survived by two children, Christopher Wells, Kerri Castle (Corey); one grandson, Jasiah Castle; fiancé Greg Wills and his mother Barbara Wills; three sisters, Katherine "Kathy" Sullivan, Rebecca Ann Ross, Diana Salyers (Greg); brother-in-law, Dustin Smith; sister-in-law Jessica Kidwell; and a host of extended family and friends. No services are scheduled at this time. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

