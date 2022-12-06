Shelbie Gene Parsons
SYSTEM

SHELBIE GENE PARSONS, 83 of Branchland, W.Va., passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at home. He was born May 2, 1939, to the late William and Virgie Clay Parsons. He was also preceded in death by his wife Janie Parsons, his longtime companion Carolyn Baker, his children Michael Parsons, Peggy Parsons, two brothers and two sisters. He was yard manager for Lowes and loved gardening and his Corvette. He is survived by his son Mark Parsons (Anita Jo) of Branchland; his daughter Paula Cooper (Timothy) of Branchland; his grandchildren Amanda Cooper, Bud Parsons (Megan), Jake Parsons, Tiffany Parsons, James Hassie, Austin Frye, and Sara Butcher; and his great-grandchildren Destiny Cremeans (Tanner), Karli Parsons, Briar Parsons, and Julian Frye; several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Sanders Cemetery Branchland. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Friends may express their condolences at www.handleyfh.com.

