Shelby Jean Godwin Calhoun
SHELBY JEAN GODWIN CALHOUN, 83, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Dr. CJ Adkins. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. She was a homemaker, a member of Westmoreland Baptist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star and a past Worthy Grand Matron. She was born on September 22, 1938, in Beulah Township, N.C., the daughter of the late Marion Franklin and Brinnie Juanita Flowers Godwin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Thamer Leonard Calhoun. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law T.L and Carolyn Calhoun, Tim and Denise Calhoun and Toney and Pam Calhoun; grandchildren and spouses Tiffany Trester-Rattay and Chris Rattay, T.J. Calhoun, Travis and Tristia Calhoun, Jonathan Calhoun and Brandi of Hudson, Fl., Joshua Calhoun, Tanner Calhoun and Treaver Calhoun; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Emily and Bobby Loudermilk and Jo Godwin and a close family friend, Fleina Wells. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

