SHELBY JEAN WHITMAN, 77, of Foster, W.Va., wife of David Whitman, died Oct. 13 at Boone Memorial Hospital. Funeral service will be noon Saturday at the Fountain of Life Worship Center; burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the family requests that those who want to attend wear masks. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you