Shelia Joyce Carder Russell

SHEILA JOYCE CARDER RUSSELL, 74 of Ceredo Kenova, W.Va., passed away on April 17, 2023. She was a resident of Heritage Nursing Home in Huntington. Sheila was born on January 24, 1949, in Huntington, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Decker Russell, Lavalette, W.Va., and her daughter, Rachel Louise Carder of Ceredo, W.Va.; her sisters, Grace Beldt and Sharon Gibson. Survivors are her sister, Ilene King of New Martinsburg, W.Va., and several nieces and nephews. Shelia was a long-time employee of Corbins in Westmoreland where she worked until she retired. Visitation for Sheila will be Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, W.Va., from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. The funeral service for Sheila will begin at 2:30 p.m. immediately followed by burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery in Ceredo, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

