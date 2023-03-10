SHEREE LYNN ARMSTONG, 65, of Huntington, W.Va., wife of Terry Armstrong, passed away March 7, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Visitation will be Saturday, March 11, 2023, from noon to 2 p.m. and the funeral is to follow at 2 p.m. at Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will follow in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo, W.Va. She was the daughter of Shirley and the late Bill Ferguson of Kenova, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ralph and Flora Holland; her paternal grandparents, Gallie and Essie Ferguson; and her father-in-law, Karrey Armstrong. She is survived by her husband, Terry Armstong; three children, two daughters, Phoenix (Dannie) Dyer, Crystal (Mark) Jackson and one son, T.J. (Tara) Armstrong; her three grandbabies, who were the light of her life, Addison, Ellie, and Irelynn Armstrong. Also surviving are a brother, Billy Ray (Melody) Ferguson; a sister, Pamela and the late Greg Frisby; three sisters-in-law, Dianna Barron, Matilda (Joe) Bailey, and Julie (Robert) Bias; and two brothers-in-law, Chuck (Mary Ann) Armstrong and Wilbert Armstrong. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and extended family and friends. The family would like to thank Dr. David Hellman of Johns Hopkins Hospital for his many years of compassionate care for her. We would like to thank the staff of St. Mary's Medical Center and a very special nurse, Zeke of the CVICU for their compassionate care in her final days. "I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I kept the faith." II Timothy 4:7.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
ALMA "JEAN" BEVANS, 83 of Barboursville died March 3. Honoring her wishes there will be no s…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.