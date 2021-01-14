SHERRY KAY KINSER BOTKINS, 63, of Wayne, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord Monday, January 11, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, January 15, 2021, with her sons Zach and Seth Botkins officiating. Burial will follow in Botkins Family Cemetery, Wayne. She was born October 1, 1957, at Charleston, W.Va., a daughter of the late Gary Charles and Patricia Ann Grinstead Kinser. Sherry retired from the Wayne County Commission where she worked as a custodian. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Kathy Ann Brick, her loving father-in-law, Roy Botkins, and mother-in-law, B.J. Hissom. Sherry is survived by her loving husband of thirty-eight years, Gregory Botkins; two sons, Zach Botkins and wife Laura Lea of Ashland, Ky., and Seth Botkins and wife Becky of Tarpon Springs, Fla.; two grandchildren, Titus and Landry Botkins; one sister, Marlene Sizemore and husband Melvin of Charleston, W.Va.; and one brother, Gary Charles Kinser II and wife Marilyn of Charleston; one sister-in-law, Vickie Koogler of Mechanicsville, Va.; seven nieces and nephews, Lauren, Kaydan, Jessie, Mikel, Patrick, Luke and Chris; and several great-nieces and -nephews; her best friend, Cindy Varney; and countless other church friends too numerous to mention. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a local church youth group or church camp. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be observed.
