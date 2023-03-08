Sherry O'Shea Wallace

SHERRY O'SHEA WALLACE, 81, of Huntington, beloved wife of Doug Wallace, passed away on March 5, 2023, after a long battle with cancer.

Sherry was born on January 8, 1942, to Harold and Lois O'Shea of Huntington, W.Va. She graduated from Huntington High School in 1959, where she was a majorette and homecoming attendant. She then attended Marshall University where she was a cheerleader, member of Tri-Sigma sorority, and National ROTC Band Queen. She graduated with a BA in Education.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you