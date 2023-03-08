SHERRY O'SHEA WALLACE, 81, of Huntington, beloved wife of Doug Wallace, passed away on March 5, 2023, after a long battle with cancer.
Sherry was born on January 8, 1942, to Harold and Lois O'Shea of Huntington, W.Va. She graduated from Huntington High School in 1959, where she was a majorette and homecoming attendant. She then attended Marshall University where she was a cheerleader, member of Tri-Sigma sorority, and National ROTC Band Queen. She graduated with a BA in Education.
She met Doug, the love of her life in 1961. They were married for 60 years. She taught at Fairland HS, was a homemaker, homeroom mother, active volunteer, Midget League Cheerleading coordinator and spent years at a multitude of athletic events. She worked in the jewelry dept. at Mack & Dave's for 28 years, golfed at Guyan Country Club, enjoyed her Bridge Buddies and was an integral part of her High School Reunion Committee.
She was preceded in death by her parents and twin sister, Sandy Wells. She is survived by her loving husband Doug Wallace; daughter Shelly Kelley (John), grandchildren Courtney and Cody; daughter Carrie Wallace, grandson Brody; brother-in-law Danny Wells, nephew Shannon, niece Shea; and her faithful Beagle, Tucker. A memorial service will be held at Johnson Memorial Church on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Johnson Memorial, Little Victories, or the Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
JOYCE LYNN BROHARD, 73, of Hurricane, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on March 2, 2023.…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.