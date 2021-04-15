SHERYL PYLES went to her heavenly home, while surrounded by family, on Sunday, April 11, 2021. Sheryl was born on April 7, 1957, and spent her life with family and friends in Wayne, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arlie and Doralene Clark, and survived by her husband of 44 years, Ricky Pyles; daughter, Rebekah (Patrick) Miller; her son, Adam (Clarissa) Pyles; her grandchildren, Danicka, Ethan and Chloe; and her special cousin, Debbie (Carl) Sanders. Sheryl was an avid animal lover and is likely enjoying reuniting with her beloved dog, Cricket. She was a devoted and fiercely faithful mother, while also being known for her sense of humor. She was known as a hometown supporter, and that included a deep-rooted love of the Pioneer football team. Sheryl was an incredibly wonderful person who will be remembered and missed by everyone who was lucky enough to have known her. A private graveside burial was held at Community Memorial Gardens, and the family asks in lieu of flowers to please make donations to Hospice of Huntington or to your local animal shelter. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is assisting her family with arrangements. 

