SHILOH PORTER, 81, of Wayne, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 2, 2021. He was born October 1, 1939, in East Lynn, W.Va., a son of the late Claude and Madeline Porter. Also preceding him in death were four brothers, Zenith Porter, Glen Porter, Grady Porter and Ron Porter. Shiloh was a member of Canada Chapel. He leaves behind his loving wife of 56 years, Brookie Porter; one son, Michael (Mildred) Porter; two grandsons, Jacob and Brandon Porter; and special friends, Wanda and Delbert Pack, all of Wayne. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Pastor Fred Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

