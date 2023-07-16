The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Shirla "Bea" Hensley
SHIRLA "BEA" HENSLEY, 86, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with her Savior on July 12, 2023. A beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Bea was known for her gentleness and love of children. She is survived by her sister Eloise Hayes; daughter Jo Ann Thompson; two granddaughters, Kathryn Thompson and Marisa Carpenter (Micah); great-grandson Lincoln; and niece Linda Smith. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Jerry Matt at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Friends may call from noon until service time at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

