SHIRLEY “AGNES” CUTLIP CUPP, 85, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. She was born on July, 30, 1935, in Diana, West Virginia, a daughter of Mabel Tanner Cutlip and Hansford Vernon Cutlip. She graduated as a Registered Nurse from St. Mary’s School of Nursing, Huntington W.Va., in 1955 and worked at St. Mary’s Hospital until her retirement in 1997. She had two children, Michael Cupp and Carolyn Cupp Ghantous; one granddaughter, Jamie Spurlock Flowers; and three great-granddaughters, Katriel Spurlock, Kenzie Spurlock and Rheece Flowers. The family would like to thank the staff at Alois Alzheimer’s Center for the kindness and care they provided while she was there. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on July 31, 2021.

