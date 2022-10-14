SHIRLEY ANN MUSGRAVE, 85 of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born February 23, 1937, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Ray M. Stoner and Mary Lee Farley Stoner.
Shirley was a 1955 graduate of Huntington East High School and was the co-owner of the former Banner Furniture in Huntington, W.Va. She was also a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church in Huntington, W.Va.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank D. Musgrave; four brothers, Don Stoner, Jim Stoner, Bill Stoner, Ed Stoner; one sister, Eleanor Hensley; and two infant brothers, Ralph and Vincent Stoner.
Shirley is survived by her daughters, Cheryl (Duane) Sharp of Huntington, WV and Ronda Shockley of Huntington, WV; two grandchildren, Taylor (Michael) Childers and Chase Shockley; three great-grandchildren, Lyra, Aris and Tennison Childers; longtime friends Anna Lou and Jimmy Anderson, Barbara and Hugh Ruble, Vicky Murdock, and Dick and Ruthie Lucas.
Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705 with Dr. David Lemming officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Park, Barboursville, W.Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services on Saturday at the mortuary.
