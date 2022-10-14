Shirley Ann Musgrave
SHIRLEY ANN MUSGRAVE, 85 of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born February 23, 1937, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Ray M. Stoner and Mary Lee Farley Stoner.

Shirley was a 1955 graduate of Huntington East High School and was the co-owner of the former Banner Furniture in Huntington, W.Va. She was also a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church in Huntington, W.Va.

