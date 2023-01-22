SHIRLEY COLE PUGH, 87, of Huntington, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Monday, January 23, 2023 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Entombment will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. She was born June 3, 1935, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Jennings Cole and Janavie Haney Booten. She was a retired social worker for the State of West Virginia. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her first husband, George A. Waldeck, and her second husband, James Pugh. Survivors include her son and daughter in law, William "Bill" and Kim Pugh; grandson, Scott (Heather) Pugh; great granddaughter, Shannon Pugh; great grandson, Shawn Pugh; brother, John (Wanda) Cole; and niece and nephew, Marty Cole and Rhonda Davis. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Monday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- WV announces $83 million opioid settlement with Walgreens
- Cabell Board of Ed gets first look at new Milton Elementary design
- Huntington Mall to host Casting Call for New Faces
- The Big Loafer serves up country comfort at the mall
- Fatality reported in car wreck near Salt Rock
- Ahmed becomes 12th Herd player to enter transfer portal
- Owen Porter to return for sixth football season at Marshall
- Nathan Cole Shepard
- Brenda Sue Frye Hall
- Everett Leo Childers
Collections
- Photos: Boys basketball, Huntington High takes on Ashland
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, boys basketball
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. George Washington, boys basketball
- Photos: St. Joe vs. Van, boys basketball
- Photos: Marshall welcomes incoming students
- Photos: Huntington vs. Capital, boys basketball
- Photos: Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service
- Photos: "Fulfilling the Dream Together" at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
- Photos: Hurricane Skate Park
- Photos: Boys basketball, South Point takes on Fairland