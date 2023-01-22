Shirley Cole Pugh
SYSTEM

SHIRLEY COLE PUGH, 87, of Huntington, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Monday, January 23, 2023 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Entombment will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. She was born June 3, 1935, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Jennings Cole and Janavie Haney Booten. She was a retired social worker for the State of West Virginia. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her first husband, George A. Waldeck, and her second husband, James Pugh. Survivors include her son and daughter in law, William "Bill" and Kim Pugh; grandson, Scott (Heather) Pugh; great granddaughter, Shannon Pugh; great grandson, Shawn Pugh; brother, John (Wanda) Cole; and niece and nephew, Marty Cole and Rhonda Davis. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Monday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you