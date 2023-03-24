SHIRLEY DOLORES BLATT NELSON, 86 of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at her residence. Funeral Mass will be conducted at noon Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. She was born January 21, 1937, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Luke and Era Owens Blatt. Dolores was the owner of Nelson's Supermarket and was a member of the former Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church in Wayne and the Lavalette Women's Club. Her husband, Jack Nelson also preceded her in death, along with two sons, Tony Nelson and Andrew Nelson; a son-in-law, Rick Webb; two grandsons, Robby Moss, Zaine Nelson; and a brother, David Blatt. Survivors include her children, Sharon Denning (David) of Huntington, W.Va., Sherry Webb (Bill) of Prichard, W.Va., Charlotte Thompson (Terry) of Prichard, W.Va., Donald A. Nelson (Hope) of Lavalette, W.Va.; two sisters, Sandra May of Columbus, Ohio, Christine Chadwick (Danny) of Wayne, W.Va.; a sister-in-law, Roberta Blatt of Lavalette, W.Va.; sixteen grandchildren, Bethany Akers (Chris), Lisa Johnson (Evan), Amy Hafertepen (Mark), Brandon Nelson (Jayme), Cara Hall (Jeremy), Brennan Nelson (Allie), Cooper Nelson, Teresa Conley (Jim), Alrena Labus (John), Fenton Perkins (Brittany), Joshua Webb (Nan), Erin Brooks (Justin), Jennifer Webb (Ben), Travis Thompson (Emily), Jason Thompson (Taylor), Katie Sartin (Rusty); and twenty-one great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Juanita, Sister Monica, Etta and Cindy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zaine's Fund, Account 6071, 1204 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, WV 25701 or Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701.
