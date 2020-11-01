SHIRLEY F. CAMPBELL, 83, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Oct. 29 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 1, Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial at a later date. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering.
