SHIRLEY FRANCES BALDWIN, 84, of Nitro, passed away November 20, 2020. She was a graduate of Milton Jr.-Sr. High School. She attended Marshall College, earning a Master’s Degree in vocational home economics. Shirley taught at Hurricane High School, Concord State Teachers’ College, Poca Grade School, and was a homebound instructor for Kanawha County Schools. She also worked as a nutritionist for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program. Shirley will be remembered for assisting in the ministry with Paul at several United Methodist churches in Kanawha and Putnam Counties. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School, genealogy, sewing and gardening. She is preceded in death by Paul, her husband of 59 years; parents, Melva and Sarah Jenkins; and brothers, Erskin and Ervie Jenkins. Shirley is survived by her children, Paul David Baldwin of Nitro and Dr. Myra Wilkerson (Steve) of Danville, Pa.; brothers, Worthy (Glenwood), Ernest (Ashland, Ky.), Don (Barboursville), Herman (Denver, Colo.) and Hershel Jenkins (Ona); and sisters, Dorothy Lester (Milton), Christine Cooper (Milton) and Mildred Bailey (Barboursville). A joint memorial service for Paul and Shirley will be planned in the future when it is safe for friends and family to gather. The family encourages contributions in Shirley’s memory to the United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia, 500 Virginia Street East, Suite 750, Charleston, WV 25301. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. www.kellerfuneralhome.net.

