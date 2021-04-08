SHIRLEY JEAN KINDER ALLEN, 82, of Culloden, gained her wings Monday, April 5, 2021, surrounded by family. Born August 29, 1938, a daughter of the late Paul “Pete” Kinder and Eloise Kinder Jackson, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Charles W. Allen, and three brothers, George, Charles and Danny Kinder. She is survived by her two daughters, Dwana Cremeans of Culloden and Regina (Carl) Cardwell of Milton; four grandsons, Josh (Sarah) Cremeans of Burlington, Conn., Cody Cremeans of Culloden, Tyler Cardwell (Lauren and Emma) of Milton, Matt Cardwell of Houston, Texas; and her great-granddaughter, Sutton Cremeans, whom she absolutely adored. She is also survived by two sisters, Beth (Brent) Spencer and Brenda Keaton of Milton, and two brothers, Greg (Lisa) Kinder of Florida and Ricky “Cotton” Kinder and half-brother Eddie Jackson of Milton; and a host of nieces and nephews she dearly loved. Shirley was a retired Putnam County schoolteacher and a devoted Christian. She was such a loving, giving person who will be sorely missed. A special thank you to Lauren Carter, niece Robin Woodall and her caregiver Nicole Hutcheson, who took such good care of her. Graveside funeral service will be noon Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Valley View Cemetery with Rev. Dicky Jobe officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Huntington. Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, is in charge of arrangements.

