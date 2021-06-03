SHIRLEY L. FOFFA, 80, of Dalton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in the Shady Lawn Nursing Home. She was born December 26, 1940, in Wayne, West Virginia, the daughter of Shirley E. and Fannie L. Grizzell Damron. She married Daniel Foffa in December of 2011. He preceded her in death on April 30, 2021. Shirley retired from the Cleveland Clinic. She enjoyed scrapbooking, crocheting and cats. Surviving is her daughter, Chris (Tim) Keck Rettig of Wooster, Ohio; grandchildren, Heather (Dean) Cropp of Tennessee, Erica (Scott) Schonauer of Holmesville, Ohio, Leslie (Doug Higby) Long of West Salem, Ohio, Jeff (Lindsay) Rettig of Orrville, Ohio, and Heidi (Michael) Gallion of Orrville; 12 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, John Damron of Florida. Friends will be received two hours prior to the 1 p.m. service on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster, Ohio, with her brother the Rev. John Damron officiating. Burial will follow in the Wooster Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsdleek.com.
