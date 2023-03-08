SHIRLEY LEE HALE, 75 of Huntington, passed away March 7, 2023, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was born July 16, 1948, a daughter of the late Preston and Naomi Anderson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Teddy Hale Sr. She is survived by her son Teddy Hale Jr. of Dayton, Ohio; daughter Cindy Hale of Huntington; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Shirley donated her body to the West Virginia University Human Gift Registry and honoring her wishes, there will be no services.

