SHIRLEY MAE CHAPMAN, age 75, of Glenwood, W.Va., passed away at her home Sunday, February 6, 2022. Shirley was born May 12, 1945, in Glenwood, W.Va., to the late Stanley and Rosie (Shull) Nance. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Harold "Gene" Chapman; siblings, Jewel (Don) Grose, Ervin (Elaine Nance, Billy (Maxine)) Nance and Jimmy (Gloria) Nance. Shirley graduated from Point Pleasant High School and as a young woman she worked at the 20th Street Bank in Huntington. She married the love of her life, Gene Chapman, on December 20, 1969, and together they made their home in Glenwood, W.Va., where they raised their family. Shirley was a devoted wife and loving mother and took great pride in being a homemaker, a member of the Glenwood Gospel Mission Church, as well as working part-time at the Glenwood Post Office. She leaves behind her loving daughter and son-in-law, Jeannie and Jay Hickman of Ravenswood, W.Va., and her loyal companion, Sammy. Shirley loved her time with family and friends as well as church events, but she was the happiest with her faithful fur buddy, Sammy, the two of them were like peas in a pod and took great care of each other. Services for Shirley will be Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Crow-Hussell Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va., with visitation from noon to 1 p.m., the funeral service will be officiated by Pastor Randy Parsons and will begin at 1 p.m., and burial will follow in Green Bottom Cemetery. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.crowhussellfh.com.

