SHIRLEY MAE CHAPMAN, age 75, of Glenwood, W.Va., passed away at her home Sunday, February 6, 2022. Shirley was born May 12, 1945, in Glenwood, W.Va., to the late Stanley and Rosie (Shull) Nance. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Harold "Gene" Chapman; siblings, Jewel (Don) Grose, Ervin (Elaine Nance, Billy (Maxine)) Nance and Jimmy (Gloria) Nance. Shirley graduated from Point Pleasant High School and as a young woman she worked at the 20th Street Bank in Huntington. She married the love of her life, Gene Chapman, on December 20, 1969, and together they made their home in Glenwood, W.Va., where they raised their family. Shirley was a devoted wife and loving mother and took great pride in being a homemaker, a member of the Glenwood Gospel Mission Church, as well as working part-time at the Glenwood Post Office. She leaves behind her loving daughter and son-in-law, Jeannie and Jay Hickman of Ravenswood, W.Va., and her loyal companion, Sammy. Shirley loved her time with family and friends as well as church events, but she was the happiest with her faithful fur buddy, Sammy, the two of them were like peas in a pod and took great care of each other. Services for Shirley will be Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Crow-Hussell Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va., with visitation from noon to 1 p.m., the funeral service will be officiated by Pastor Randy Parsons and will begin at 1 p.m., and burial will follow in Green Bottom Cemetery. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.crowhussellfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tanyard Station announces new tenants as development continues to progress
- Popular radio personality Cledus T. Judd let go after no agreement on contract
- Parents concerned over religious revival during school
- Lawsuit accuses Playmates employee of striking child
- Bill introduced to create law school at Marshall University
- Marshall has its four finalists for AD spot
- Election Watch 2022: Campaign filings
- Family of Ashland man killed in machine shop accident in Huntington files federal lawsuit
- A ‘home for others’: Huntington family raising money to build Habitat house
- Brandon Lawson: Strong cold front brings an end to the warmer temperatures
Collections
- Photos: National Signing Day press conference for Marshall
- Photos: Cabell County drug court graduates five people
- Photos: “Ice Cream for Breakfast” fundraiser
- Photos: People spend Sunday afternoon outdoors
- Photos: 28th annual Scout Merit Badge College
- Photos: Lunar New Year celebration at Pro Nails and Spa
- Photos: Region IV high school swim meet
- Photos: Huntington vs. St. Joe, boys basketball
- Photos: Marshall vs. Old Dominion, women's basketball
- Photos: Marshall women's basketball team vs. Charlotte