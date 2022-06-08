SHIRLEY MAE WRIGHT, 85, of Huntington, W.Va., widow of Paul E. Wright Jr., passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at her residence. She was born March 25, 1937, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Roy Lakin and Irma Lee Black Ashworth. Two grandsons and a great-granddaughter also preceded her in death. She was a retired Registered Nurse and a member of Harmony United Methodist Church. Shirley is survived by her two daughters and their spouses, Sherry and Robert Runyon of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Tammy and David Williams of Huntington; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. No services are scheduled at this time. Shirley quoted, "I was five things in my life, a daughter, a sister, a mother and nanna, but most important I am a Child of God." Chapman's Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
