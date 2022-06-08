SHIRLEY MAE WRIGHT, 85, of Huntington, W.Va., widow of Paul E. Wright Jr., passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at her residence. She was born March 25, 1937, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Roy Lakin and Irma Lee Black Ashworth. Two grandsons and a great-granddaughter also preceded her in death. She was a retired Registered Nurse and a member of Harmony United Methodist Church. Shirley is survived by her two daughters and their spouses, Sherry and Robert Runyon of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Tammy and David Williams of Huntington; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. No services are scheduled at this time. Shirley quoted, "I was five things in my life, a daughter, a sister, a mother and nanna, but most important I am a Child of God." Chapman's Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you