SHIRLEY NICHOLAS BABB, 83, of Barboursville, widow of Lewis Mack Sowards, died Aug. 27 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Business Beat: Ashland Town Center adding several new retailers
- ESPN's Jones riles West Virginians with D'Antoni comment
- Police roundup: Man charged with malicious assault in West Huntington stabbing
- Three Huntington businesses honored for exporting to new countries
- More salary reductions likely at Marshall
- Grant Wells named Marshall’s starting QB for opener vs. Eastern Kentucky
- Man faces life after caught distributing up to 1.5 kilos of meth in Huntington area
- Editorial: Construction of new I-64 bridges at Nitro about to begin
- Cabell County eliminates five-day option through at least first half of the year
- West Virginia kids shining for Holliday, Herd
Images
Collections
- Photos: Storm damage around Huntington
- Photos: Fairland vs. Chesapeake, football
- Photos: Women’s Suffrage Centennial Celebration: Driving for Democracy motorcade
- Photos: Crossroads Farmers Market and Deli
- Photos: Linda Childers' Summer Art Show 2020
- Photos: Ohio Valley Conference cross country meet
- Photos: Marshall Recreation conducts 3v3 freshman soccer tournament
- Photos: Crossroads Farmers Market and Deli
- Photos: Duke Ridgely Invitational Golf Tournament
- Photos: W.Va. high school football