SHIRLEY OPAL SUNDSTROM, 73, of Ceredo, widow of Clarence “Butch” Sundstrom, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 6 p.m. Monday at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Pastor Jody Fortner. She was born October 7, 1947, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Curtis and Elizabeth Wolfe Smith. Shirley was a retired employee of Bob Evans Restaurants and a longtime member of Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother and sister, Ronald Smith and Patricia Smith Carter. Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Jesse Fife; grandsons, Joshua and Austin; three brothers, James (Nancy) Smith, William (Ruby) Smith and Edward (Tess) Smith; sister, Sandra (Joe) Cassis; a host of nieces and nephews; and brothers-in-law, Rex Sundstrom and Mike Sundstrom. Friends may call from 5 p.m. until service time on Monday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

